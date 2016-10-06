WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates didn’t move this week, remaining at their lowest levels since mid-July as a lure to prospective homebuyers.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was unchanged from last week at 3.42 percent. The benchmark rate is down from 3.76 percent a year ago and close to its all-time low of 3.31 percent in November 2012.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage, popular with homeowners who are refinancing, stayed at 2.72 percent.

Investors are awaiting Friday’s government report on September employment for signals on economic strength and interest-rate movements. Economists forecast that the report will show a gain of 175,000 jobs, according to data provider FactSet. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 4.9 percent.