Allegiant Air cancels flights before hurricane hits



Published: Thu, October 6, 2016 @ 1:58 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Allegiant Air, the only commercial airliner in operation at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, is monitoring Hurricane Matthew’s path as it heads toward Florida.

A flight from Sanford, Fla. to Youngstown and from Youngstown to Sanford on Friday, have been canceled ahead of the Category 4 hurricane hitting the southern United States coast.

Travelers can follow allegiantair.com/travel-alerts for information on canceled flights.

