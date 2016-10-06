YOUNGSTOWN — Allegiant Air, the only commercial airliner in operation at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, is monitoring Hurricane Matthew’s path as it heads toward Florida.

A flight from Sanford, Fla. to Youngstown and from Youngstown to Sanford on Friday, have been canceled ahead of the Category 4 hurricane hitting the southern United States coast.

Travelers can follow allegiantair.com/travel-alerts for information on canceled flights.