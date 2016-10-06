HUBBARD — Three teens surrendered to authorities today after township police posted on Facebook surveillance footage of an attempted break-in.

Charges of vandalism and attempted breaking and entering are pending against Conor Dotson, 18, of Howland; Teagan Weinel, 18, of Hermitage, Pa.; and Cory Myers, 18, of Mansfield, police said.

Police shared surveillance footage on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon along with a post asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. The attempted break-in occurred about 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at Pyramid Abrasive Blasting and Painting on Gale Avenue. An employee reported the incident to police Sept. 29, when he first returned to the building and noticed the damage.

In the video, three males strike a lock and a steel door with a fire extinguisher and then strike and break the surveillance camera.

The employee also noticed two broken trailer windows. A police report estimates the total damage at $460.