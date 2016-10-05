YOUNGSTOWN — A Whitman Lane woman was sentenced today in municipal court to 90 days in jail for an April road rage incident.

Brendaliz Corchado, 32, received the sentence from Judge Elizabeth Kobly after she was convicted of assault for an April 13 incident on North Center Street on the East Side.

Reports said Corchado was one of two people who boxed in a car, got out of her own car, and scratched and clawed at the driver because Corchado was upset over being cut off.