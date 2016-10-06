YOUNGSTOWN

A couple of residents of a largely vacant East Side neighborhood, being moved out of their houses for potential development, say they want the city to be fair with them.

Natarasha Gillam and Bertha Tillis, both of North Lane Avenue, don’t want to move.

Gillam and Tillis – who had her daughter-in-law, Audrey C. Tillis, speak on her behalf – are in a 21-acre location on the East Side that council rezoned Sept. 21 from residential to industrial green.

The location is between Oak Street, Himrod Avenue, Fruit Street and the Madison Avenue Expressway.

The two are among only four residents in occupied houses refusing to sell their houses in that area, and have expressed opposition over the past two months.

City Council President Charles Sammarone said if, like Tillis, he lived in his house for more than 50 years, “I wouldn’t want to be forced out. Everyone has to come to an agreement. You have to negotiate a price and be reasonable.”

After Wednesday’s council meeting, Mayor John A. McNally agrees the city needs to be reasonable.

“We’re going to move forward, and we expect to reach a fair deal,” he said. “I expect we’ll be able to come to a fair conclusion.”

The city wants to turn the site into a location for businesses such as light manufacturing, distribution centers, warehouses and storage facilities.

The city has had “some interest” in the location from businesses, McNally said.

