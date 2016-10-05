WARREN

About 100 people turned out on Courthouse Square Wednesday night to hear messages of hope and empowerment at a “Prayer Vigil to End Domestic Violence.”

The vigil, called by the Mahoning Valley Organizing Collaborative, was prompted by the shooting death of Jonathan Meadows Sr., 41, July 28 at his family’s home on Hunter Street Northwest.

One of his daughters, Bresha Meadows, 14, is charged with murder, and has been in the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center since then. Family members have said Bresha’s behavior resulted from years of abuse by Jonathan.

“We’re here tonight to break those chains that domestic abuse has caused in the lives of so many, making them to feel that they are shackled and bound by the circumstance and situation,” said Marcia Dinkins, MVOC executive director.

“We want a community that will stand up and will no longer compromise and cower and fear the conversation of domestic abuse but will stand up and heart-in-heart and hand-in-hand and say, 'Stop, it hurts.' ”

