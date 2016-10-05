PARMA, Ohio (AP) — The president of a school board in northeast Ohio has resigned as the district grapples with cutting $15 million from its budget over the next two years.

Parma City School Board president Kathleen Petro announced her resignation on Tuesday during a meeting on the proposed budget plan. She then left.

Vice President Lynn Halloran took over as acting president.

The board is tasked with addressing issues that have arisen from a proposed restructuring of schools and programs.

Under the plan, Valley Forge High School and Normandy High School would close. Those students would be sent to Parma Senior High School.

The plan also calls for teacher layoffs and program cuts.

The board voted to ask the state Department of Education for an extension on providing the plan until Nov. 1.