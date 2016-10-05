JOBS
Run for Life plans fun run, walk



Published: Wed, October 5, 2016 @ 8:23 a.m.

CANFIELD

Men and Women United for Life and the Office of Pro-life, Marriage and Family are sponsoring a 5K Fun Run and one-mile Fun Walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, rain or shine, no pets.

Entry fee of $20 is due Oct. 15 or $25 day of race. Registration will take place at 7:30 a.m. at the Colonial Inn. Early packet pickup will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21. T-shirts will be provided to the first 200 entries.

Make checks or money orders payable and mail to: Men and Women United for Life, 54 Greystone, Poland, OH 44514. For information, contact Diane Burke at 330-727-9669 or dburke5581@gmail.com. To register online visit 222.secondsoleohio.com.

