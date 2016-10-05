ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Latino scholars and activists are criticizing Republican Mike Pence for referring to "that Mexican thing," at the vice presidential debate as he tried to brush aside criticism of Donald Trump's comments about Mexican immigrants.

They said Pence's remark was dehumanizing and tinged with sexual innuendo.

Pence's comment came after Democratic vice presidential Tim Kaine pressed the Republican on Trump's remarks last year comparing Mexican immigrants to rapists.

"Senator, you whipped out that Mexican thing again," Pence said.

By today, #ThatMexicanThing was trending on Twitter as Latinos widely made fun of the remark with memes, gifs, and satirical versions of Trump's "Make America Great Again" red cap.

"Proud to be 'that Mexican thing!'" Javier Martinez, a New Mexico Democratic lawmaker, tweeted today.

There was no immediate comment from the Trump-Pence campaign about criticism of Pence's remark. The campaign has been trying to increase its appeal to Latinos and other minorities who tend to favor Democrats and could prove pivotal in key states, including Florida.

Mexican-American syndicated cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz said the moment the words came out of Pence's mouth "I knew it was going to be big."