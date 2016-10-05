YOUNGSTOWN

People with Autism who Love to Swim will have a kickoff family swim from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane. The free event is for parents and siblings on the autism spectrum and is a program that offers free swim lessons.

Reservations are required online at www.jccyoungstown.org. For information contact Shawn Chrystal at 330-746-3250, ext. 112, or email aquatics@jewishyoungstown.org.