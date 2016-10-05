JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

P.A.L.S. to host family swim



Published: Wed, October 5, 2016 @ 8:25 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

People with Autism who Love to Swim will have a kickoff family swim from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane. The free event is for parents and siblings on the autism spectrum and is a program that offers free swim lessons.

Reservations are required online at www.jccyoungstown.org. For information contact Shawn Chrystal at 330-746-3250, ext. 112, or email aquatics@jewishyoungstown.org.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes