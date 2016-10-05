COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame will induct its 2016 class next month.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Veterans Services say the 19 newest Hall of Fame members will be inducted in a public ceremony Nov. 3 at the Lincoln Theater in Columbus.

The Hall was established in 1992 to recognize Ohio veterans who put their skills and abilities to work in their local communities after their military service.



This year’s inductees include veterans from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Ohio Air National Guard. They include veterans who served during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield.

The 2016 class will join 498 existing members.

Nominations for the 2017 class are being accepted until June 30, 2017.