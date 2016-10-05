CANFIELD

Canfield School District has banned clown costumes from the Halloween festivities planned for Oct. 31.

Tradition will continue with the Halloween dress-up day, said Superintendent Alex Geordan.

“Because of the recent issues we have seen across the nation – not just here – we thought it would be best to be proactive,” he said. “We have elementary school students showing concern, talking with their teachers. They’re nervous and they’re worried. ... The safety of our students and staff is our No. 1 priority, and the elimination of these costumes can help our children have an enjoyable Halloween without any fears.”

Clown sightings have permeated the nation, turning balloon animal-making fun into a nightmare for students.

A “Youngstown Clowns” Instagram account recently posted a list of area school districts that the clowns purportedly intended to visit.

Amy Radinovic, Mahoning County Educational Service Center community engagement director, said although no other school districts have formally enacted a ban on clown costumes, it is still early in the month, and she expects more as the holiday approaches.

