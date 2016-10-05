CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a man charged with murder in the slaying of a former Kansas State University football player outside a Cleveland hookah bar has been arrested.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott says officers arrested 27-year-old Jean Blevins during a traffic stop Tuesday in Cleveland. Court records don’t show an attorney for Blevins, who also is charged with manslaughter and assault.

Cleveland.com reports court records indicate Blevins is accused of disposing of a gun his brother used to fatally shoot 26-year-old David Garrett in October 2014. Authorities say Jean Blevins’ brother fired into a crowd after a fight, striking Garrett.

Barry Blevins pleaded guilty in August to involuntary manslaughter.

Kansas State’s website shows defensive back Garrett played at T.W. Harvey High School in Painesville before joining Kansas State’s team in 2009.