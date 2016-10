BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BELCHER, STEVEN LAMONT 7/5/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Intimidation

BRACE, DENNIS R 6/26/1980 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

BROOKS, MAURICE JAMES 12/15/1986 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Arrest Of Probationer



CAMPBELL, DEVAN S 12/16/1993 SMITH POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



CAPPITTE, ROSEANNE 9/22/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



CARDER, NICOLE MARIE 11/5/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

CONSIGLIO, FRANK J II 1/25/1993 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Abusing Harmful Intoxicants

GEHR, CHARLES EARL 2/23/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons



HECK, JAMES ELMER 6/22/1975 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Promote Prostitution

HIMES, WILLIAM J 3/10/1971 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Sex Offender Failure To Provide Change Of Address Or Registration Of Address

LUCKEY JR, HERBERT MORRIS 2/10/1960 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



MCFARLAND, ROBERT BARRY 10/8/1952 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Possession of Drugs

MICHALSKI, JULIE C 4/9/1977 SPRINGFIELD POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

SHEA, SCOTT D 12/29/1978 OSP Trafficking in Drugs

SILVER, KEVIN ANTHONY 6/4/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault

TORRES, JIMMY ROLDAN 1/4/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



WALLER, TEONDREA T 7/3/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



WHITE, RICHARD E JR 6/4/1988 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ABANATHEY, JAMES T 6/20/1988 9/22/2016 BONDED OUT



BRAY, ELIAS LEE 2/1/1981 10/4/2016 BONDED OUT



BROCK, ANTONIYA L 5/18/1994 10/2/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BURCH, WILLIAM EDWARD II 7/10/1971 10/4/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



CALHOUN, RICHARD E 3/29/1983 9/5/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



COWHER, GEOFFREY A 12/17/1981 10/3/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GERYCH, CHERIE LYNN 7/2/1954 10/1/2016 TIME SERVED



GOULD, JULIE DANIELLE 10/9/1983 10/4/2016 BONDED OUT



HARRIS, RONALD V 7/19/1973 9/28/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



HIGHLEY, CODY ALLEN 4/4/1994 8/17/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HYDE, ALEXIS S 10/4/1989 10/4/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



JORDAN, ERIC SCOTT 1/20/1964 9/30/2016 BONDED OUT



MASTROPIETRO, JOSEPH M 4/22/1982 8/5/2016 TIME SERVED



MCGUIRE, KENNETH PAUL JR 6/30/1952 8/30/2016 BONDED OUT



ORTELLO, DYMOND 2/8/1986 10/7/2015 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



POLLARD, TROY T 6/12/1983 10/4/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



REESE, MARK LESLIE JR 2/4/1986 10/4/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



SHELTON, HERBERT A 5/23/1981 10/4/2016 BONDED OUT



SMITH, THOMAS R 10/4/1984 9/6/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



STEVENS, CRAIG J 7/27/1980 9/30/2016 BONDED OUT



SUDIMAK, ROBERT MICHAEL 5/19/1967 6/19/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

VOYTKO, JEREMY MICHAEL 7/14/1994 9/30/2016 BONDED OUT

WALTON, NICOLE CARRISSA 4/20/1977 8/19/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WOFTER, JASON R 9/2/1981 9/6/2016 TIME SERVED



WOODS, JAMAR DASHAWN 3/31/1990 9/30/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY