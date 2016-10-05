LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Beck has become the latest to hasten the release of video of a deadly confrontation between police and a black man in order to break public tension.

The video Beck released Tuesday shows that 18-year-old Carnell Snell was armed just before he was shot dead but the footage failed to capture the scene where officers say he twice turned toward them holding the loaded semiautomatic handgun.

The LAPD typically releases video of police shootings only when ordered to do so by courts. Beck told reporters the Snell video was released in the interest of public safety and to correct misinformation.

"This is not done in any way to denigrate Mr. Snell," he said.

In doing so, Beck echoed the actions last week of authorities in El Cajon, Calif., who released video of the shooting of Alfred Olango with a similar intention of quelling public unrest. Olango was fatally shot after he swiftly drew an electronic cigarette device from his front pocket and pointed at the officer in a "shooting stance," police said.

Police in Charlotte, N.C., also recently released snippets of recordings of the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott that have led to violent protests.

When asked whether he thought the video would ease anger among protesters, the Los Angles chief answered that "there are folks that will not believe any narrative" presented by police.