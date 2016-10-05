YOUNGSTOWN — Jury orientation for a new trial for Robert Seman will be Feb. 3.

Judge Maureen Sweeney of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court selected the new trial date today after a brief hearing.

Seman can face the death penalty if convicted of the March 30, 2015, deaths of Corinne Gump, 10, and her grandparents, William and Judith Schmidt, during an arson at their Powers Way home just hours before Seman was to go on trial on a charge he raped the girl. Seman was free on bond at the time of the fire.

Jurors reported for orientation in September but the jury-selection process was halted after just a day because of inappropriate conversations between prospective jurors. For the new jury pool, Judge Sweeney is implementing several measures to ensure any interactions among jurors is limited.

