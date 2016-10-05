YOUNGSTOWN — A second competency evaluation on an inmate at the Mahoning County jail accused of trying to strangle a corrections officer in July was ordered today.

The evaluation was ordered by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Lucky Mitchell, 33, at the request of Mitchell's lawyer Doug Taylor.

Taylor told the judge he disagrees with an evaluation of Mitchell that found he was competent. Taylor said there is no way his client is able to participate in his own defense.

Mitchell faces charges for his July 8 attack on a corrections officer at the county jail, where he was being held on charges stemming from a June 25 arrest by Youngstown police.