YOUNGSTOWN — A free trip for family members of juveniles housed at the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility in Highland Hills will depart for that facility at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in a van or bus from J & W Crown Limousines & Coachline, 1315 Market St.

The return time will be between 5 and 5:30 p.m. that day.

For reservations, call Jill Ames, senior juvenile parole officer at the Ohio Department of Youth Services, at 330-807-9801.