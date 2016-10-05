JOBS
Free trip for family members to DYS facility is Saturday



Published: Wed, October 5, 2016 @ 10:07 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A free trip for family members of juveniles housed at the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility in Highland Hills will depart for that facility at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in a van or bus from J & W Crown Limousines & Coachline, 1315 Market St.

The return time will be between 5 and 5:30 p.m. that day.

For reservations, call Jill Ames, senior juvenile parole officer at the Ohio Department of Youth Services, at 330-807-9801.

