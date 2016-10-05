JOBS
Discussion on voting set Oct. 15 at Reed’s Chapel Church



Published: Wed, October 5, 2016 @ 12:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — “To Vote or Not to Vote: That is the Question” is the theme of a discussion planned at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Reed’s Chapel Church, 1939 Jacobs Road.

The event will emphasize the importance of the issues of economics, health, justice and education and what the African-American community is entitled to receive regardless of who is elected as president.

Betty J. Dopson of Girard is organizing the event. Expected participants are the Revs. Christopher McKee, Kenneth Simon and Lewis Macklin, Tracey Winbush of the Mahoning County Republican Party, and Clarence Boles, representing the Buckeye Review newspaper, who will address various perspectives. Dopson founded the nation’s only all-African Media Watch called CEMOTAP – Committee to Eliminate Media Offensive to African People – which will observe its 30th anniversary Nov. 19.

