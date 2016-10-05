WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal government contractor has been arrested on charges that he illegally removed highly classified information and stored the material in his house and car, federal prosecutors announced today.

The Justice Department announced a criminal complaint against Harold Thomas Martin III, 51, of Glen Burnie, Md.

Among the classified documents found with Martin, the government says, were six that contain sensitive intelligence – meaning they were produced through sensitive government sources or methods that are critical to national security issues – and date back to 2014. All the documents were clearly marked as classified information, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators also found stolen property valued at more than $1,000 at Martin's residence or vehicle. He voluntarily agreed to an interview.

"Martin at first denied, and later when confronted with specific documents, admitted he took documents and digital files from his work assignment to his residence and vehicle that he knew were classified," according to the complaint, despite not having the authorization to do so.

Martin has been in custody since a court appearance in August, when he was arrested.