BOARDMAN – Former President Bill Clinton said his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, has a detailed plan to make college debt-free for most, fight the drug epidemic and strengthen the economy.

“She has done a lot of things in her life, always to make positive changes,” Clinton said today of his wife at a rally today at the Western Reserve Building Trades hall on McClurg Road.

“The economy grows if we work together,” he said.

The former president said his wife's infrastructure plan – not just roads and bridges, but electrical grids and waterlines – will strengthen the nation's economy and strengthen the manufacturing industry.

Clinton also said, “This election matters for a lot of reasons,” including security and the economy, and the wrong decision for president could put the nation in danger.

About 150 people attended today's rally.