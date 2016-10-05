JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Casino night set for Saturday



Published: Wed, October 5, 2016 @ 8:26 a.m.

WARREN

Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3020 Reeves Road NE, will host a casino night and Texas Hold’em at the parish’s Covelli Gymnasium beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Those registered by Thursday will receive an extra $500 in chips. Registration is $50 for $1,300 in chips. Proceeds will benefit parish ministries.

Featured will be a bad beat progressive pot of $1,500, food, Black Jack, poker and beverages. Participants must be 18 years or older. Register at the parish office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday. For information call the parish at 330-372-2215 or visit www.bspcc.org for a registration form.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes