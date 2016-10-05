WARREN

Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3020 Reeves Road NE, will host a casino night and Texas Hold’em at the parish’s Covelli Gymnasium beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Those registered by Thursday will receive an extra $500 in chips. Registration is $50 for $1,300 in chips. Proceeds will benefit parish ministries.

Featured will be a bad beat progressive pot of $1,500, food, Black Jack, poker and beverages. Participants must be 18 years or older. Register at the parish office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday. For information call the parish at 330-372-2215 or visit www.bspcc.org for a registration form.