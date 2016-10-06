JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Capitol Steps make light of election, raise cash for Akron Children's



Published: Wed, October 5, 2016 @ 10:38 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A group of former congressional staffers-turned-satirists took the stage at Stambaugh Auditorium Wednesday night during a fundraiser for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Members of Capitol Steps imitated a variety of faces familiar to those paying attention to the presidential election, including President Barack Obama, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, Republican candidate Donald Trump, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Joe Biden among others. The performers also sang parodies of famous songs with a political bent.

One performer portraying Donald Trump sang a parody of Walk The Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” called “Shut Up and Vote For Me” just before another portraying Clinton sang an email scandal-inspired version of the Pointer Sisters’ “I’m So Excited” called “I’m Un-Indicted.”

Read more about the event in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes