A group of former congressional staffers-turned-satirists took the stage at Stambaugh Auditorium Wednesday night during a fundraiser for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Members of Capitol Steps imitated a variety of faces familiar to those paying attention to the presidential election, including President Barack Obama, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, Republican candidate Donald Trump, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Joe Biden among others. The performers also sang parodies of famous songs with a political bent.

One performer portraying Donald Trump sang a parody of Walk The Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” called “Shut Up and Vote For Me” just before another portraying Clinton sang an email scandal-inspired version of the Pointer Sisters’ “I’m So Excited” called “I’m Un-Indicted.”

