CANFIELD

The Canfield school district has banned clown costumes from the Halloween festivities planned for Oct. 31.

Tradition will continue with the Halloween dress-up day, said Superintendent Alex Geordan.

“Because of the recent issues we have seen across the nation – not just here – we thought it would be best to be proactive,” he said. “We have elementary school students showing concern, talking with their teachers. They’re nervous and they’re worried. ... The safety of our students and staff is our No. 1 priority, and the elimination of these costumes can help our children have an enjoyable Halloween without any fears.”

Clown sightings have permeated the nation, turning balloon animal-making fun into a nightmare for students.

A “Youngstown Clowns” Instagram account recently posted a list of area school districts that the clowns purportedly intended to visit.

Amy Radinovic, Mahoning County Educational Service Center community engagement director, said although no other school districts have formally enacted a ban on clown costumes, it is still early in the month, and she expects more as the holiday approaches.

Local police departments are working together to put a stop to the issue.

Canfield Police Department officials said clown sightings have popped up in the community.

Police Chief Chuck Colucci said people dressed as clowns were jumping in front of traffic, causing danger for drivers and pedestrians.

The department has been working with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office to monitor and police the issue.

Geordan said the ban is not being done in response to a problem the schools are experiencing, but as a way to stay ahead of the scare.

“Canfield just leads the way,” said Renee English, Canfield schools media and communications director.

If students show up in a clown costume to the festivities despite the rule, they can face dress-code violation consequences, can be asked to remove their costume or be sent home to change.

“I don’t anticipate a problem – we’ve got very good kids here,” Geordan said.