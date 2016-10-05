BOARDMAN – Former President Bill Clinton touted the campaign of his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally today at the Western Reserve Building Trades hall on McClurg Road.

The former president said his wife's infrastructure plan – not just roads and bridges, but electrical grids and water lines – will strengthen the nation's economy and strengthen the manufacturing industry.

Clinton also said, “This election matters for a lot of reasons,” including security and the economy, and the wrong decision for president could put the nation in danger.

About 150 people attended the rally.