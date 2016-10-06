JOBS
3 Mahoning men charged with transporting safe-cracking explosives



Published: Wed, October 5, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

Staff report

CLEVELAND

A federal grand jury indictment charges three Mahoning County men with conspiring to transport explosives that could be used to crack safes, the U.S. attorney has announced.

Indicted are Frank Michael Susany Jr., 52, of Boardman; Robert Thomas Courtney Jr., 44, of North Jackson; and James Patrick Quinn, 51, of Youngstown, all having been arrested Wednesday.

All three pleaded innocent at their arraignment Wednesday afternoon in Youngstown before U.S. Magistrate George J. Limbert, who appointed lawyers for them and ordered them to remain in federal custody pending a detention hearing in federal court in Cleveland next week.

The three defendants are charged with receipt and transportation of explosive materials, conspiracy and operation of an apparatus to interfere with the transmission of communications and signals.

