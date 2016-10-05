CLEVELAND — A federal grand jury indictment charges three Mahoning County men with conspiring to transport explosives that could be used to crack safes, the U.S. Attorney announced today.

Indicted are Frank Michael Susany, Jr., 52, of Boardman; Robert Thomas Courtney, Jr., 44, of North Jackson; and James Patrick Quinn, 51, of Youngstown.

They are charged with receipt and transportation of explosive materials, conspiracy and operation of an apparatus to interfere with the transmission of communications and signals.

Susany, Courtney and Quinn, conspired from February through April 2013 to receive and transport explosive materials that could be used to crack safes at jewelry and coin shops, according to the indictment.

