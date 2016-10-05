JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

3 Mahoning County men charged in federal indictment



Published: Wed, October 5, 2016 @ 10:59 a.m.

CLEVELAND — A federal grand jury indictment charges three Mahoning County men with conspiring to transport explosives that could be used to crack safes, the U.S. Attorney announced today.

Indicted are Frank Michael Susany, Jr., 52, of Boardman; Robert Thomas Courtney, Jr., 44, of North Jackson; and James Patrick Quinn, 51, of Youngstown.

They are charged with receipt and transportation of explosive materials, conspiracy and operation of an apparatus to interfere with the transmission of communications and signals.

Susany, Courtney and Quinn, conspired from February through April 2013 to receive and transport explosive materials that could be used to crack safes at jewelry and coin shops, according to the indictment.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes