WARREN

Salvador Rendon, 61, whose cruelty-to-animals conviction for having sex with his daughter’s dog led Warren to pass the state’s first bestiality ordinance, continues to get unwelcome attention.

Rendon, who told The Vindicator in June that people sometimes point at him in public because they recognize him from his court appearances, may have been observed breaking the rules of his probation.

At a hearing Tuesday in Warren Municipal Court, Judge Thomas Gysegem commended Rendon for the “very good” report from Valley Counseling regarding the mental-health counseling Rendon is receiving there.

But the judge said he also received an “unconfirmed report” that Rendon had gone to his former home on Ward Street Northwest to see his wife at a time when Rendon’s daughter’s dogs were there.

“You can’t go there as long as there is the presence of animals in the home,” Judge Gysegem said. “If I learn that you went to the home without the animals being removed, there will be jail consequences.”

Rendon replied that he understood and suggested that he might attempt to meet his wife at another location.

Atty. Gil Blair, assistant Warren prosecutor, said Rendon’s wife is ill, and he provides financial support for her.

Court records indicate the Rendon sighting on Ward came from a neighbor.

One of the two dogs at the home is the victim in Rendon’s animal cruelty conviction.

Read more about the case in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.