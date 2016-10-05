Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police and schools officials in the Mahoning Valley are on alert for clown sightings – real or imagined.

City police found five bags of marijuana on a man they arrested after investigating a report of clowns on a South Side street.

Reports said officers were called to the 100 block of Hilton Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Monday for a report of three people wearing clown masks walking in the street.

When police found the three, they asked their names. Reports said one of them, Jimmy Torres, 30, of Ferndale Avenue, gave police a false name.

Reports said when police checked his real name, they found Torres has several traffic warrants from municipal court. When he was searched before being taken into custody on the warrants, police found the marijuana, reports said.

Boardman schools on Tuesday, meanwhile, addressed concerns about recent clown sightings and clown-related social media posts.

The school district sent out this message from Superintendent Timothy L. Saxton: “This is a message meant to provide reassurance to all of you. I am aware, as are all building principals, our school resource officers, and the Boardman police department, of the clown postings that have been circulating on social media.”

A “Youngstown Clowns” Instagram account recently posted a list of area school districts, including Boardman, that the clowns purportedly intended to visit. Additionally, some local police departments, such as Canfield, have reported recent issues involving people dressed as clowns.

