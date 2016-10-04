YOUNGSTOWN

City school students don’t have to wear uniforms anymore.

Krish Mohip, school district chief executive officer, will announce today that students may continue to wear the clothes they have since the beginning of the school year. The decision comes after meetings last week with parents to gather their input.

“We met with parents and the margin, 2-to-1, was to follow a dress code, not uniforms,” Mohip said.

Before the beginning of the school year, the CEO decided to review the district’s uniform/dress code policy, in effect since the late 1990s.

During that review, students didn’t have to wear uniforms which consisted of blouses or polo shirts and pants, shorts or skirts. They were permitted to wear what they want as long as it was appropriate for school.

That’s the new policy, too. It establishes the same policy throughout the district.

In a personnel matter, Harry Evans, the district’s chief of operations who is also in charge of business and maintenance, notified the school district he will retire at the end of the calendar year.

Evans said friends with whom he graduated from high school have died this year and that made him think.

“There’s more to life than working,” Evans said.

