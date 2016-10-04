YOUNGSTOWN

Due to strong demand, the film “Traficant: The Congressman of Crimetown” will be shown a second straight weekend at the Youngstown Playhouse, off Glenwood Avenue.

Screenings will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon Sunday. Valley filmmaker Eric Murphy, who made the documentary about the late congressman, will be in attendance at all screenings for a post-show question and answer session.

Admission is $10 at the door.

The film, which details the rise and fall of the colorful politician, can also be rented or purchased online at vimeo, iTunes and Amazon.