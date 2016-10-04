YOUNGSTOWN — Sentencing is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday for Daniel Telego, 21, of Austintown, who a jury found guilty of one count of child endangerment for inflicting a severe brain injury on his 3-month-old son.

The jury was deadlocked on two other counts of child endangerment.

They deliberated from 10:50 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today, taking a one-hour lunch break.

Steve Maszczak, an assistant Mahoning County prosecutor, said the state was satisfied with the verdict. He said Judge R. Scott Krichbaum could sentence Telego up to three years in prison.

