WARREN — A 17-year-old girl is charged in Trumbull County Juvenile Court with felony assault for head-butting and punching an investigator with the county's Children Services agency.

The investigator, Mark Massucci, 74, had a bloody face when a Warren police officer arrived on Woodbine Avenue Southeast at 1:58 p.m. Monday.

Massucci said he had gone to Woodbine to take Jasalyn R. Myers back to the agency after she had run away, but she resisted, then punched him in the face and head-butted him.

Myers, who lives at the agency, had become exhausted in the confrontation with Massucci and sat on the sidewalk on Woodbine, where she was taken into custody, police said.

As the officer tried to lead Myers to his cruiser, she pulled away and then spit in the officer’s face.

The girl then began to slam her head against the plexiglass divider between the front and back seats of the cruiser, police said.

The officer said he ran his lights and siren on the way to the Juvenile Justice Center to minimize the injuries she was causing to herself.