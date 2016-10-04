JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Report: Man in clown mask had five bags of weed



Published: Tue, October 4, 2016 @ 9:46 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found five bags of marijuana on a man they arrested about 8:30 p.m. Monday, after investigating a report of clowns on a South Side street.

Reports said officers were called to the 100 block of Hilton Avenue for a report of three people wearing clown masks walking in the street.

When police found the three, they asked their names and reports said one of them, Jimmy Torres, age not available, of Ferndale Avenue, gave police a false name.

Reports said when police checked his real name they found Torres has several traffic warrants from municipal court. When he was searched before being taken into custody on the warrants police found the marijuana, reports said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes