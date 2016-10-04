YOUNGSTOWN

Police found five bags of marijuana on a man they arrested about 8:30 p.m. Monday, after investigating a report of clowns on a South Side street.

Reports said officers were called to the 100 block of Hilton Avenue for a report of three people wearing clown masks walking in the street.

When police found the three, they asked their names and reports said one of them, Jimmy Torres, age not available, of Ferndale Avenue, gave police a false name.

Reports said when police checked his real name they found Torres has several traffic warrants from municipal court. When he was searched before being taken into custody on the warrants police found the marijuana, reports said.