COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today reminded voters that the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 11.

In addition to voting for president, voters will 1,804 local issues on ballots to fund police and fire services as well as school levies.

Voter registration forms are available at MyOhioVote.com. Voters who need to update their address also have until Oct. 11 and can use the Online Change of Address System available at MyOhioVote.com.

Absentee voting by mail and in-person all Ohio voters may begin voting Oct. 12 both in-person and by mail-in absentee ballot. For information, visit MyOhioVote.com. More than 957,000 Ohioans have already requested an absentee ballot.