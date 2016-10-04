COLUMBUS (AP) — Court documents indicate an arrest warrant had been issued for a man who the Ohio State Highway Patrol says shot an 18-year-old multiple times at a central Ohio interstate rest area over the weekend before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities say Shawn Johnson fired several shots into a vehicle in a seemingly random attack Sunday morning at an Interstate 71 rest area in Delaware County. Alexander Melchert, a College of Wooster student from Wisconsin, was critically hurt.

Authorities say they found Johnson dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot after he crashed into a guardrail.

A criminal complaint says Johnson had been charged two days earlier with domestic violence.

Police say Johnson hit his mother repeatedly in the head, said he was going to kill someone and then stole her purse.