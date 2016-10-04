JOBS
Probation for fifth defendant in oilfield waste case



Published: Tue, October 4, 2016 @ 11:58 a.m.

CLEVELAND

A federal judge has sentenced the fifth defendant in the dumping of oilfield waste into a Mahoning River tributary in Youngstown to three years of probation with 150 hours of community service.

David N. Jenkins, 34, of Warren, who pleaded guilty in July to violating the Clean Water Act, drew the sentence this morning from U.S. District Court Judge Christopher A. Boyko, who imposed no fine on him.

Jenkins was sentenced a week before the scheduled release next Tuesday of his boss, Ben Lupo, 66, from the Federal Medical Center, Devens, in Ayer, Mass.

Lupo is completing the 28-month prison term he received after pleading guilty to violating the act. He was also fined $25,000.

