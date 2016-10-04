JOBS
MCBDD to host resource fair



Published: Tue, October 4, 2016 @ 8:19 a.m.

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities will host its Career and Transition Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Southern Park Mall. The free event will offer one-on-one opportunities with colleges and trade schools, employers and disability services and organizations. Exhibitors will inform families of specialized services and products.

MCCBD provides ongoing programs, services and supports eligible individuals with developmental disabilities in choosing and achieving a life of increasing capability to live and work in the community and to reach their full potential as members of society. For information visit www.mahoningdd.org.

