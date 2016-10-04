NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in the technology sector.

Apple was up 1.4 percent in early trading Tuesday, the biggest increase in the Dow Jones industrial average.



Darden Restaurants was also among the early gainers after the company, which owns the Olive Garden chain, reported that its earnings and sales jumped in the most recent quarter. The company also raised its forecast for the year said it would buy back more stock.

The Dow rose 41 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,295.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,164. The Nasdaq composite climbed 19 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,319.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.63 percent.