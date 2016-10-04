JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street



Published: Tue, October 4, 2016 @ 10:36 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in the technology sector.

Apple was up 1.4 percent in early trading Tuesday, the biggest increase in the Dow Jones industrial average.

Darden Restaurants was also among the early gainers after the company, which owns the Olive Garden chain, reported that its earnings and sales jumped in the most recent quarter. The company also raised its forecast for the year said it would buy back more stock.

The Dow rose 41 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,295.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,164. The Nasdaq composite climbed 19 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,319.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.63 percent.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes