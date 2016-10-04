JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Lowellville man injured when run over by his car



Published: Tue, October 4, 2016 @ 11:00 a.m.

LOWELLVILLE

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, at the request of the Lowellville Police Department, is investigating a report of a man who was seriously injured after being run over by his own car.

Charles Jones, 67, of Lowellville was in his Quiesner Avenue driveway about 7:15 p.m. Monday when his antique vehicle rolled down the driveway and struck him, the OSHP reports.

Jones was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for serious injuries.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes