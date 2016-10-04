LOWELLVILLE

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, at the request of the Lowellville Police Department, is investigating a report of a man who was seriously injured after being run over by his own car.

Charles Jones, 67, of Lowellville was in his Quiesner Avenue driveway about 7:15 p.m. Monday when his antique vehicle rolled down the driveway and struck him, the OSHP reports.

Jones was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for serious injuries.