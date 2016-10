BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BONANO, AL-FAUD YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault

BRACE, DENNIS R 6/26/1980 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons



BUCKNER, CEIRA 3/3/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



CALL, ROBERT HARLEY 10/24/1963 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Suspension

COWHER, GEOFFREY A 12/17/1981 OSP Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



COXSON, KRISTI LYNN 10/11/1982 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Fugitive From Justice



DAVIS, RICHARD LEE 1/27/1971 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Burglary



HECK, JAMES ELMER 6/22/1975 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Promote Prostitution

HIMES, WILLIAM J 3/10/1971 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Parole Violation



HUDSON, EMARI SHAKUR 11/3/1997 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



INGRAM, DAVID SCOTT 2/12/1971 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

MARSHALL, MYKEL RAE SHAUN 8/17/1992 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice



MCFARLAND, ROBERT BARRY 10/8/1952 ADULT PAROLE AUTH.



MENTON, IZALENA M 12/3/1990 Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



MICHALSKI, JULIE C 4/9/1977 SPRINGFIELD POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

MORGAN, DANIEL CLAIR 8/22/1948 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

MORRELL, TYLER W 3/28/1994 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE Possession of Drugs

SHEA, SCOTT D 12/29/1978 OSP Trafficking in Drugs

SMITH, HEIDI IRENE 6/18/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Engaging in Pattern of Corrupt Activity



TIRADO, ALEX SIERRA 4/27/1996 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



TORRES, JIMMY ROLDAN 1/4/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

VANKIRK, ANTHONY RICHARD 5/27/1975 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



WHITE, RICHARD E JR 6/4/1988 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

WHITTED, ANGEL TINA 10/8/1983 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



WOODS, JEFFREY ALLEN 7/23/1975 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE Escape



==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANDERSON, CHRISTOPHER T 11/24/1988 4/11/2016 TIME SERVED



ARMSTRONG, LAMAR JERMAINE 8/24/1986 9/23/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BARWICK, WILLIAM BRUCE 7/11/1952 9/11/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

BROWN, MICHAEL 10/11/1989 10/1/2016 BONDED OUT



CLINKSCALE, BRUCE LAMONT JR 6/14/1997 8/30/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CUSICK, HALEY KRISTINE 6/6/1997 10/2/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



DOVAS, APOSTOLOS D 10/14/1982 6/3/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DUARTE, ROBERT A 10/15/1963 9/28/2016 BONDED OUT



HARTLEY, AARON R 7/31/1971 10/1/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



HARTLEY, QUENTIN ALEXANDER 3/1/1997 10/1/2016 NO CHARGES FILED

HASLEY, SHAWTA TROY 12/15/1995 9/23/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



HOGAN, WILLIAM BRYANT 2/25/1970 9/28/2016 BONDED OUT



HYDE, ALEXIS S 10/4/1989 10/4/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

KINGSLEY, NICOLE M 8/28/1994 9/15/2016 BONDED OUT



LANGE, DENNIS B JR 10/3/1990 10/2/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



MASTROPIETRO, JOSEPH M 4/22/1982 8/5/2016 TIME SERVED



RALSTON, JESSICA NICOLE 8/3/1987 8/22/2016 RELEASED

RIVERS, STEPHEN ALEXANDER 7/13/1994 9/30/2016 TIME SERVED



STROUGHTER JR., EDWARD B. 11/13/1977 9/27/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

SUDIMAK, ROBERT MICHAEL 5/19/1967 6/19/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

TARTAR, JOHN R 6/12/1962 9/22/2016 TIME SERVED



TOBIN, JASON P 1/23/1982 10/2/2016 NO CHARGES FILED