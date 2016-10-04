SPECIAL TO THE VINDICATOR
Green Leaf Inc. of Fontanet, Ind., Tractor Supply Co. and 4-H Youth Development announced Kylie McLean, right, of Salem, as the winner of the 2016 4-H Bright Futures Award. McLean is a member of Goshen Good Growers 4-H Club and was selected for the award in recognition for her project work in dairy. She received a $25 gift card and plaque as the Mahoning County winner from Brian Beck, left, Dairy committee member. The award was launched in Indiana in 2014 and has expanded to Ohio and Illinois to include more than 300 counties across three states.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.