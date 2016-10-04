NILES

Brian Zupp and Michael Wilms of Niles are advancing to the second round of the Texas Roadhouse National Meat Cutting Challenge. Zupp and Wilms competed against 11 other skilled meat cutters from Texas Roadhouse restaurants around Northern Ohio on Sept. 21 at Cleveland Heights Community Center ice rink.

March 7 and 8, 2017, they will meet again in Orlando, Fla. to face off against other regional winners where they will compete for a chance at the finals. The winner of this national competition receives a grand prize of $20,000 and is crowned Meat Cutter of the Year.