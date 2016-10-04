GIRARD
St. Rose Gymnasium, 61 Main St., will be the location of the Ladies Night Out shop and mingle event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The wrong information appeared in Sunday’s Society Digest.
Vendors will be selling Stella & Dot, Scentsy, Thirty-One, Lularoe and more.
Admission is free. For information call Brittany Snyder at 330-719-5982 or Krissy Burrows at 330-727-1496.
Hostess rewards earned will be donated to the annual St. Rose Auction Nov. 5.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.