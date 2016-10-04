JOBS
Ladies Night Out information corrected



Published: Tue, October 4, 2016 @ 8:18 a.m.

GIRARD

St. Rose Gymnasium, 61 Main St., will be the location of the Ladies Night Out shop and mingle event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The wrong information appeared in Sunday’s Society Digest.

Vendors will be selling Stella & Dot, Scentsy, Thirty-One, Lularoe and more.

Admission is free. For information call Brittany Snyder at 330-719-5982 or Krissy Burrows at 330-727-1496.

Hostess rewards earned will be donated to the annual St. Rose Auction Nov. 5.

