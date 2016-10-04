CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a woman has been fatally shot inside a Cleveland fast-food restaurant and the man suspected of killing her has died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities say the suspected murder-suicide occurred about 8 a.m. today at a Burger King on Cleveland’s west side. Police say the man’s body was found inside a bathroom at the restaurant.

WJW-TV is reporting the woman may have been a restaurant employee.

Neither the man nor the woman has been identified. Both died at the scene.

Cleveland police declined to provide additional details about the shootings.