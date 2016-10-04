JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Cops: Woman fatally shot in Ohio in suspected murder-suicide



Published: Tue, October 4, 2016 @ 1:25 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a woman has been fatally shot inside a Cleveland fast-food restaurant and the man suspected of killing her has died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities say the suspected murder-suicide occurred about 8 a.m. today at a Burger King on Cleveland’s west side. Police say the man’s body was found inside a bathroom at the restaurant.

WJW-TV is reporting the woman may have been a restaurant employee.

Neither the man nor the woman has been identified. Both died at the scene.

Cleveland police declined to provide additional details about the shootings.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes