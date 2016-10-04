CAMPBELL — A city man was arraigned today in Campbell Municipal Court on a domestic-violence charge.

Richard Wright, Jr., 28, is charged with a third-degree felony. Police charged him with a felony due to previous domestic-violence arrests, the report states.

Officers responded to a Palmer Avenue home about 9 p.m. Monday after a 911 call from a 5-year-old boy.

When police arrived, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were holding White down, the report states.

A 35-year-old woman, White’s girlfriend, told police White had struck her 5-year-old child in the face. She said White was not authorized to discipline the child, according to the report.

White’s brothers, the two teen boys, told police White then attempted to punch the 15-year-old brother when they confronted him. The two brothers then reportedly tackled White, pushing him into a television stand.

Officers determined White, who was intoxicated, was the primary physical aggressor in the fight, the report states.

He was held without bond in the Mahoning County jail before his arraignment. A Campbell judge set his bond at $20,000 today. White will appear Friday for a temporary protection-order hearing and next Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on the domestic-violence charge.