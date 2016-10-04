BOARDMAN

Boardman schools today addressed concerns about recent clown sightings locally, and across the country.

The school district sent out this message from Superintendent Timothy L. Saxton: “This is a message meant to provide reassurance to all of you. I am aware, as are all building principals, our school resource officers, and the Boardman police department, of the clown postings that have been circulating on social media.”

A “Youngstown Clowns” Instagram account recently posted a list of area school districts — including Boardman — that the clowns purportedly intended to visit. Additionally, some local police departments (such as Canfield) have reported recent issues involving people dressed as clowns.

“We are inclined to consider these postings a hoax meant to create uncertainty and chaos,” Saxton’s statement continued. “However, as with all social media rumors, our district responds by enlisting the assistance of our local police force just to make sure that we have extra attention during this time of concern.

“I just want to remind you that our school is the safest place for your child to be. Safety is always our number one concern, and your child is always protected as if he or she is our very own child,” Saxton said.

He encouraged concerned parents to contact their child’s principal or a school resource officer if they have questions or concerns.