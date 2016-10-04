BOARDMAN

Acts of kindness are the golden rule for participants in Faith, Fun and Fellowship, a group at Boardman United Methodist Church.

Though the number fluctuates, up to 22 women have gathered at the church, 6809 Market St., to make bears for hospitalized children and walker bags for nursing home residents.

Doreen DeLisio, spokesperson, said the group gathers from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month to work on the project. “A lot of people also work at home on this ... behind the scenes,” she said.

The group makes pint-sized bears for baby and toddler-sized hands and bigger ones. She explained this group evolved from another that had existed at the church. “We re-invented it,” she said.

Faith, Fun and Fellowship welcomes women of Boardman UMC to participate but also has an open door to women of other churches and community residents. The group focuses on crafts they can make to give away. “Donate your time and talent to the group,” DeLisio urged, adding “you’ll be welcomed.”

