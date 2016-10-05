BOARDMAN

After overnighting in the Mahoning Valley, former President Bill Clinton will spend today in the area campaigning for his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The only announced appearance for the former president in the area on his “Stronger Together” bus tour is a 9:45 a.m. breakfast at the Western Reserve Building Trades hall, 291 McClurg Road. The event is slated to end at 11:45 a.m.

The event is billed as a “voter registration breakfast” and is taking place six days before Tuesday’s deadline to register to vote in Ohio for those who aren’t registered.

Early voting starts next Wednesday.

Doors to the Western Reserve hall event open at 9 a.m. today.

Those wanting to RSVP can do so at: www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/CVDEYVDWAAR7S6WF.

The union hall is the first stop for Clinton, who is expected to make other unannounced visits in the Valley during the day.

Clinton is likely to stay in the area until he heads to a public event in Canton that is to start at 4:15 p.m.

