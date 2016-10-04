BOARDMAN

Former President Bill Clinton will have a voter-registration breakfast at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Western Reserve Buildings Trades hall, 291 McClurg Road in Boardman.

Doors open at 9 a.m.

It is the first stop for Clinton in the Mahoning Valley on Wednesday on behalf of his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. He is expected to make other unannounced stops in the Valley during the day.