JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Bill Clinton in Boardman on Wednesday morning



Published: Tue, October 4, 2016 @ 3:57 p.m.

BOARDMAN

Former President Bill Clinton will have a voter-registration breakfast at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Western Reserve Buildings Trades hall, 291 McClurg Road in Boardman.

Doors open at 9 a.m.

It is the first stop for Clinton in the Mahoning Valley on Wednesday on behalf of his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. He is expected to make other unannounced stops in the Valley during the day.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes